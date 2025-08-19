DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Yamuna water level rises close to evacuation mark in Delhi

Yamuna water level rises close to evacuation mark in Delhi

Level rising mostly due to high volumes of water released from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour, says an official
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:18 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man rides a motorboat on the swollen Yamuna river during the monsoon season, in New Delhi, Monday, August 18, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached 205.79 metres, slightly short of the 206-metre evacuation level, at 8 am on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The water level in the river had touched 205.55 metres on Monday afternoon, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres and has been increasing since then.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and all the agencies concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle flood-like situation.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is likely to visit low-lying areas along the river to review flood preparedness measures.

“The Yamuna water level is rising mostly due to high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour,” an official from the central flood room said.

Advertisement

According to the flood control department, currently the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 38,361 cusecs of water and Wazirabad is releasing 68,230 cusecs every hour.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation starts at 206 metres.

Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts