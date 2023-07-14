 Yamuna water levels drop marginally, floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Yamuna water levels drop marginally, floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance

Yamuna water levels drop marginally, floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance

The Yamuna swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978

Yamuna water levels drop marginally, floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance

Waterlogged roads in front of the Supreme Court following rise in the water level of the Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Friday, July 14, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 14

After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 208.25 metres at 3 pm on Friday even as several key areas in the city were inundated.

On Thursday, the water level had started rising after remaining stable for three hours and reached 208.66 metres by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the water level stood at 208.57 metres in the early hours of Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am.

The water level in the Yamuna was 208.42 metres at 8 am, 208.38 metres at 10 am and 208.35 metres at 11 am. It went down further to 208.27 metres at 1 pm and 208.25 metres at 3 pm.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Meanwhile, the floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat as the Irrigation and Flood Control Department's regulator was damaged.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to seek help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army to prevent the entry of floodwaters into new areas in the national capital.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Kejriwal visited the ITO intersection and inspected the repair work on the breached regulator.

The Indraprastha water regulator was breached due to the strong flow of the Yamuna river and is likely to be repaired within three-four hours, the chief minister said.

Commuters faced difficulties as traffic was diverted due to waterlogging at ITO road, a key stretch connecting east Delhi to Lutyens' Delhi.

"No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover due to overflow of drain water near WHO Building. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet. Some commuters were seen dragging their vehicles on the waterlogged road.

#Supreme Court

Don't Miss

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Moon mission: LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

India's historic Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 lifts off successfully

Moon-landing is scheduled to take place in the 4th week of A...

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF

Though the water level of the Yamuna has began to recede, th...

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’

Areas flooded in the past would be flooded again in a heavy ...

Eighth cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park

Only three days ago another translocated male cheetah, Tejas...

Eighth cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park

Only three days ago another translocated male cheetah, Tejas...

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

Was on his way to work when he was attacked by assailants ch...


