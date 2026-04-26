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Home / Delhi / ‘Ye kya tareeka hai aapka’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta raps senior doctor during inspection, video sparks debate

‘Ye kya tareeka hai aapka’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta raps senior doctor during inspection, video sparks debate

The video has gone viral with some saying that the CM was rude to the senior doctor

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 04:15 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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CM Rekha Gupta at a hospital in Delhi. Video grabs: X
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A video of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s recent visit to a hospital for a surprise inspection has gone viral, sparking debate over her interaction with the staff, particularly a senior doctor.

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The incident in question took place on April 23 when Gupta inspected Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital, where staff reported critical issues like vaccine shortages, poor sanitation, long queues and overcrowding.

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In the video, the CM is seen asking doctors if there are any shortcomings in the hospital that they would like to be redressed.

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At first, some doctors, apparently juniors, are seen telling her that everything is alright. However, when she encourages them to speak up without any fear, one of the woman staffers utters “sanitation”. Another one speaks up about unavailability of vaccines.

A senior doctor standing behind the CM quickly purportedly negates the concern, making Gupta instantly turn around and question him, “Bhaiya aapko kisne kaha hai bolne ke liye? Maine aapse pucha hai kya? Jab aapse puchungi toh aap bataayega. Ye kya tareeka hai aapka”

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The video has gone viral with some saying that the CM was rude to the senior doctor.

Reacting to the video, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Sunate wrote on X, “To disrespect a senior doctor before his entire staff and juniors is the worst thing the Delhi Chief Minister can do to vitiate the work atmosphere in a govt hospital. These doctors are qualified professionals, not semi literate motor mouths!”

A doctor, too, echoed similar sentiments, “You really need to learn how to talk to doctors @gupta_rekha . Is this how you treat working professionals in your state ?”

However, some netizens supported the CM’s move.

“First use your brain and watch the full video. This doctor tried stop one of the patient or staff from telling the problems in the hospital,” wrote a social media user.

Another one wrote, “Medical staff asked to share problems. They were scared. Can be seen in the video.”

“If something seems off or like a cover-up, she has every right to question it. Holding people accountable isn’t disrespect .. it’s literally part of her job,” opined another netizen.

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