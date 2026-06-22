Yoga offers solutions to modern challenges, says Dharmendra Pradhan

The University of Delhi (DU) celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga at its South Campus on Sunday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was the chief guest, while Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh presided over the programme.

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Addressing students, faculty members and participants, Pradhan highlighted the growing relevance of Yoga in addressing contemporary health concerns. He said, “Yoga holds solution to all human challenges.”

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Referring to rising mental and physical health issues across the world, the Minister said Yoga offers remedies to many of these challenges.

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Pradhan noted that Yoga, one of the oldest traditions of Indian civilisation, has reached every corner of the world over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged people to dedicate at least ten minutes daily to Yoga and adopt it as a year-round practice, stating that healthy individuals are better equipped to contribute to society and serve humanity.

The Union Minister also congratulated the university for its performance in the QS World University Rankings 2027. He said Delhi University would play a significant role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

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Presiding over the event, Prof Yogesh Singh underlined the transformative role of Yoga in balancing the body, mind, intellect and soul. He said, “India’s greatest gift to humanity is Yoga”. He explained that Yoga helps stabilise the mind while keeping the body active, enabling individuals to achieve success and maintain emotional balance.

The Vice-Chancellor said Yoga teaches the importance of balancing competition, compassion and cooperation. He encouraged students to make Yoga a part of their daily routine, particularly in today's stressful environment.