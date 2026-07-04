Yogesh Singh gets 2nd consecutive term as Delhi University V-C

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Yogesh Singh was today reappointed for a second consecutive five-year term.

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The appointment, approved by the President of India in her capacity as the Visitor of the University, will take effect from October 8, making Singh the second V-C in the university’s history to get a straight second term. The first was Maurice Gwyer who was VC from 1938 to 1950.

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Singh will now continue steering one of India's premier universities through its next phase of academic and institutional reforms.

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The decision was conveyed through an official order issued by the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education on July 2, 2026, to the Registrar of DU.

The order states, "The President of India in her capacity as the Visitor of University of Delhi has been pleased to reappoint Prof Yogesh Singh as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi for a second term of five years wef October 8, 2026."

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The notification further clarifies that the terms and conditions of Prof Singh's second tenure will remain in accordance with the University's governing framework.

"The terms and conditions of the services of Prof Yogesh Singh as the Vice-Chancellor of the University shall be those as set forth in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the university," the order said.

Prof Yogesh Singh, who assumed office as the DU's Vice-Chancellor in October, 2021, has overseen several key initiatives during his first term, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the rollout of the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), expansion of digital and research infrastructure, and efforts to strengthen the university's academic ecosystem.

His reappointment signals the government's confidence in his leadership and ensures continuity in the university's ongoing reforms and long-term development agenda.