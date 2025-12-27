Yotta, GGSIPU partner to develop AI-driven education model

In a significant step towards transforming higher education in India, Yotta Data Services on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) to develop an AI-enabled education delivery framework for the university and its affiliated institutions.

Under the partnership, Yotta will provide its advanced cloud infrastructure, servers and digital platforms to support more than 350 AI-enabled courses for over two lakh students studying across 125 affiliated colleges of GGSIPU. With this initiative, GGSIPU becomes the first university in the country to adopt a large-scale AI automation framework for higher education.

The collaboration aims to redefine teaching and learning through technology by integrating artificial intelligence into classrooms, improving accessibility, efficiency and academic outcomes. Over the next three years, the partners will establish a dedicated AI Learning Lab at the university, introduce interactive AI-driven courses and develop a scalable model that can be replicated by universities across India.

“This AI platform will act as a gateway for learners across institutions. It will enable quality education at scale, making learning more accessible, affordable and impactful,” said GGSIPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mahesh Verma.

Under the agreement, Yotta will ensure robust cybersecurity, data privacy and high system uptime, while also supporting the expansion of the model to other universities. The working model is expected to be presented at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, to showcase how responsible AI can reshape India’s education ecosystem.