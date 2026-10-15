DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / ‘You protest for a better tomorrow, don’t kill our today’: Connaught Place traders

‘You protest for a better tomorrow, don’t kill our today’: Connaught Place traders

Urge parties to shift demonstrations away from market

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Connaught Place in New Delhi.
Advertisement

The New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) on Wednesday appealed to political parties and protesters to shift demonstrations away from Connaught Place (CP), claiming that protests over the past few weeks had affected sales and livelihoods during the festive season.

In a post on X, the association said more than 5,000 families depended on the Connaught Place market for their livelihood and urged protesters to allow traders to continue their business during the festive period.

Advertisement

“Please protest but not at CP market,” the association said, appealing to protesters to take their demonstrations to other approved sites.

Advertisement

The post was accompanied by two poster-style graphics shared by the NDTA. One, addressed to political parties and protesters, said traders respected the right to protest but maintained that Connaught Place was their workplace, not a venue for demonstrations. It urged protesters to choose designated sites with adequate space rather than block areas around shops.

The second graphic listed the alleged impact of the demonstrations, including lower sales at shops and restaurants, disruption to the livelihoods of shopkeepers, waiters, drivers, vendors and other staff, road closures and reduced footfall among tourists and families.

Advertisement

“Let's keep Connaught Place alive,” the association said in the poster, adding that designated protest venues offered more suitable space and facilities for large gatherings.

The NDTA tagged the Indian National Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and CJP in its post, along with other social media handles.

The appeal comes amid protests and restrictions in central Delhi over demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Delhi Police has withdrawn Jantar Mantar’s designation as an authorised protest site and designated Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative venues.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts