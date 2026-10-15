‘You protest for a better tomorrow, don’t kill our today’: Connaught Place traders

The New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) on Wednesday appealed to political parties and protesters to shift demonstrations away from Connaught Place (CP), claiming that protests over the past few weeks had affected sales and livelihoods during the festive season.

In a post on X, the association said more than 5,000 families depended on the Connaught Place market for their livelihood and urged protesters to allow traders to continue their business during the festive period.

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“Please protest but not at CP market,” the association said, appealing to protesters to take their demonstrations to other approved sites.

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The post was accompanied by two poster-style graphics shared by the NDTA. One, addressed to political parties and protesters, said traders respected the right to protest but maintained that Connaught Place was their workplace, not a venue for demonstrations. It urged protesters to choose designated sites with adequate space rather than block areas around shops.

The second graphic listed the alleged impact of the demonstrations, including lower sales at shops and restaurants, disruption to the livelihoods of shopkeepers, waiters, drivers, vendors and other staff, road closures and reduced footfall among tourists and families.

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“Let's keep Connaught Place alive,” the association said in the poster, adding that designated protest venues offered more suitable space and facilities for large gatherings.

The NDTA tagged the Indian National Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and CJP in its post, along with other social media handles.

The appeal comes amid protests and restrictions in central Delhi over demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Delhi Police has withdrawn Jantar Mantar’s designation as an authorised protest site and designated Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative venues.