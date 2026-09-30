Young electors turn up at campus camps as SIR enters crucial phase in Delhi

College campuses across Delhi turned into voter registration points on Tuesday, with young and first-time voters turning up at special camps to check their names in the electoral rolls, seek enrolment and clarify queries related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The two-day camp, being held on September 29 and 30, is aimed particularly at students who have recently turned 18 or are yet to register as electors. Those turning 18 on or before October 1 have been asked to submit Form-6 for inclusion in the electoral roll, while existing voters can use the exercise to verify their particulars and seek corrections.

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The campus-level outreach comes as the electoral roll revision gathers pace in the Capital, with the Election Commission also scheduling another round of special camps at colleges, universities and other educational institutions on October 7 and 8. Camps for all categories of electors will additionally be held at polling stations on October 4 and 11.

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For students, the camps offered an opportunity to complete enrolment-related formalities without having to navigate the process separately, while election officials used the campuses to reach a large pool of newly eligible voters.

The ECI has also eased the process for electors who have received notices over unmapped or logical discrepancies in their electoral details.

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Booth-level officers will visit such electors at their homes to collect documents and upload them for consideration by the Electoral Registration Officer. Hearings will now be held only in exceptional cases and, preferably, online.

As of Tuesday, 4,01,670 hearings in such cases had been conducted in Delhi. The deadline for filing claims and objections is October 30, with the final electoral roll scheduled to be published on December 4.

With the enrolment camps now moving into campuses, the focus of the revision is also increasingly shifting towards ensuring that eligible young voters are not left out of the electoral roll.