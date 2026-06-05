Young woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in southeast Delhi; police suspect murder 

A young married woman was found dead under suspected circumstances at her house in Phase III of Madanpur Khadar under the jurisdiction of Sarita Vihar police station in southeast Delhi, officials said on Friday.

Advertisement

According to police, a PCR call was received reporting the suspected death by hanging of the woman at a house in the locality. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

According to investigators, the woman had been married for about a year and was living with her husband, Ankit, at the house where the incident occurred.

Advertisement

Police officials said preliminary enquiries and the condition of the scene have thrown up certain aspects that require closer scrutiny. Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams examined the premises and collected evidence for scientific analysis.

Sources said investigators do not rule out any angle, including the possibility of homicide, and are awaiting forensic findings and the post-mortem report.

Advertisement

The couple, according to police sources, had a love marriage. Investigators are also looking into the reports of frequent quarrels between the two.

“There were regular arguments between the husband and wife. We are questioning the husband and trying to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the woman’s death,” a police officer said.

Legal inquest proceedings have been initiated.

The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem, police said.