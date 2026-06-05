icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Young woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in southeast Delhi; police suspect murder 

Young woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in southeast Delhi; police suspect murder 

According to police, a PCR call was received reporting the suspected death by hanging of the woman at a house in the locality

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:03 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A young married woman was found dead under suspected circumstances at her house in Phase III of Madanpur Khadar under the jurisdiction of Sarita Vihar police station in southeast Delhi, officials said on Friday. 

Advertisement

According to police, a PCR call was received reporting the suspected death by hanging of the woman at a house in the locality. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

According to investigators, the woman had been married for about a year and was living with her husband, Ankit, at the house where the incident occurred.

Advertisement

Police officials said preliminary enquiries and the condition of the scene have thrown up certain aspects that require closer scrutiny. Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams examined the premises and collected evidence for scientific analysis.

Sources said investigators do not rule out any angle, including the possibility of homicide, and are awaiting forensic findings and the post-mortem report.

Advertisement

The couple, according to police sources, had a love marriage. Investigators are also looking into the reports of frequent quarrels between the two.

“There were regular arguments between the husband and wife. We are questioning the husband and trying to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the woman’s death,” a police officer said.

Legal inquest proceedings have been initiated.

The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem, police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts