DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Young woman injured during CJP protest on ventilator at RML Hospital: Sources

Young woman injured during CJP protest on ventilator at RML Hospital: Sources

According to sources, the woman is believed to have suffered asphyxia in a stampede-like situation that broke out after teargas shells were fired and protesters started running

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:54 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the RML Hospital on Tuesday and met Sakshi's mother.(@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

A 23-year-old woman student injured during the police action at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest a day ago here is on ventilator support at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to sources, the woman is believed to have suffered asphyxia in a stampede-like situation that broke out after teargas shells were fired and protesters started running.

Advertisement

A family member, who requested anonymity, said Sakshi sustained injuries to her face, chest and neck and is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Advertisement

She was at the protest site with her cousin, who was also injured in her leg.

"After teargas shells were fired, the crowd started running. She got trapped in a stampede-like situation and suffered severe injuries. She is on a ventilator but is reacting," the family member said.

Advertisement

Sakshi, a Chhattarpur Extension resident, is pursuing an Advanced Diploma in Computer Applications (ADCA), he said.

Sources said she has been getting treatment for TB for the last few months.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on her medical condition.

According to sources, 186 injured people were brought to RML Emergency till 8 am on Tuesday. Eighty-nine of them were policemen.

Out of the total wounded, 96 were referred to the surgery department for different kinds of treatment such as plasters and stitches.

All were discharged except for the one woman on ventilator.

Sources said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the RML Hospital on Tuesday and met Sakshi's mother.

The protest on Monday, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), witnessed thousands marching towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET fiasco.

The police resorted to teargas and lathi-charge to disperse protesters after they breached security barricades near Jantar Mantar.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts