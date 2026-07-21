Young woman injured during CJP protest on ventilator at RML Hospital: Sources

A 23-year-old woman student injured during the police action at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest a day ago here is on ventilator support at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.

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According to sources, the woman is believed to have suffered asphyxia in a stampede-like situation that broke out after teargas shells were fired and protesters started running.

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A family member, who requested anonymity, said Sakshi sustained injuries to her face, chest and neck and is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

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She was at the protest site with her cousin, who was also injured in her leg.

"After teargas shells were fired, the crowd started running. She got trapped in a stampede-like situation and suffered severe injuries. She is on a ventilator but is reacting," the family member said.

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Sakshi, a Chhattarpur Extension resident, is pursuing an Advanced Diploma in Computer Applications (ADCA), he said.

Sources said she has been getting treatment for TB for the last few months.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on her medical condition.

According to sources, 186 injured people were brought to RML Emergency till 8 am on Tuesday. Eighty-nine of them were policemen.

Out of the total wounded, 96 were referred to the surgery department for different kinds of treatment such as plasters and stitches.

All were discharged except for the one woman on ventilator.

Sources said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the RML Hospital on Tuesday and met Sakshi's mother.

The protest on Monday, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), witnessed thousands marching towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET fiasco.

The police resorted to teargas and lathi-charge to disperse protesters after they breached security barricades near Jantar Mantar.