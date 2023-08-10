Youth beaten to death, 3 nabbed

New Delhi, August 9
A 19-year-old youth was beaten to death in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the police said.
Accused Ritesh (23) was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended in connection with the incident that happened around 8 pm on Monday, they said.
One of the juveniles beat up Kaif, police said, adding that the minor later returned with some of his associates, again thrashed the youth.
The victim was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, they said.
