Youth beaten up on suspicion of theft, dies

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

A 17-year-old youth died on Tuesday after he was allegedly beaten up by locals on suspicion of theft in east Delhi’s Shahdara, the police said.

They said a PCR call at 6.41 am informed them that a man was caught for alleged theft in the area.

Th police reached the spot and found that the youth, a resident of Kanti Nagar, was beaten up by local people. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:11 am, the police said.

A case has been registered in Farsh Bazaar police station under appropriate sections. Two persons Kalim (35) and Samir (21), residents of New Sanjay Amar Colony, Vishwash Nagar, have been arrested. Further investigation is underway, the police added.