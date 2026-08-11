Nuh: Youth climbs 90-foot tower after father opposes marriage to cousin

A young man climbed a 90-foot mobile tower in the Ferozepur Jhirka area of Nuh district on Monday morning, insisting that he be allowed to marry his maternal cousin. He took the extreme step after his father opposed the marriage.

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After receiving information, the police and villagers reached the spot. A large crowd gradually gathered at the site. People tried to reason with the young man and assured him that his marriage could be considered later. After nearly five hours, he finally came down from the tower. The police said they are currently arranging counselling for him, after which further action will be taken.

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According to the police, the young man has been identified as 19-year-old Kaif, a resident of Tigra village. Kaif had been communicating with his maternal uncle’s daughter for several months and had fallen in love with her. He subsequently became adamant about marrying her.

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Kaif’s maternal uncle’s family reportedly agrees to the marriage, but his father opposes it. When the family failed to reach a consensus, Kaif climbed the mobile tower at around 8.15 am on Monday to press his demand.

Kaif remained perched on the tower for nearly five hours. Villagers and members of his family spoke to him and tried to persuade him to come down. They explained that the girl was still a minor and that the marriage could not take place at present. They told him that the family could consider the marriage once she reaches the legal age for marriage. After the villagers counselled him, Kaif agreed to come down and descended from the tower.

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Kaif contributes to his family’s expenses by working as a private driver. His father is a farmer, and the family comes from a farming background in the village. The family’s financial condition is reportedly average. Meanwhile, Kaif’s maternal uncle died about a year ago. While his maternal aunt and the young woman’s family reportedly favour the marriage, Kaif’s father does not agree to it.

“Counselling will be provided to the young man. Subsequently, action will be taken in the matter in accordance with the rules after verifying all the facts,” said Inspector Subhash Chander, SHO of the Ferozepur Jhirka Sadar police station.