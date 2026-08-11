DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Nuh: Youth climbs 90-foot tower after father opposes marriage to cousin

Nuh: Youth climbs 90-foot tower after father opposes marriage to cousin

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:26 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

A young man climbed a 90-foot mobile tower in the Ferozepur Jhirka area of Nuh district on Monday morning, insisting that he be allowed to marry his maternal cousin. He took the extreme step after his father opposed the marriage.

Advertisement

After receiving information, the police and villagers reached the spot. A large crowd gradually gathered at the site. People tried to reason with the young man and assured him that his marriage could be considered later. After nearly five hours, he finally came down from the tower. The police said they are currently arranging counselling for him, after which further action will be taken.

Advertisement

According to the police, the young man has been identified as 19-year-old Kaif, a resident of Tigra village. Kaif had been communicating with his maternal uncle’s daughter for several months and had fallen in love with her. He subsequently became adamant about marrying her.

Advertisement

Kaif’s maternal uncle’s family reportedly agrees to the marriage, but his father opposes it. When the family failed to reach a consensus, Kaif climbed the mobile tower at around 8.15 am on Monday to press his demand.

Kaif remained perched on the tower for nearly five hours. Villagers and members of his family spoke to him and tried to persuade him to come down. They explained that the girl was still a minor and that the marriage could not take place at present. They told him that the family could consider the marriage once she reaches the legal age for marriage. After the villagers counselled him, Kaif agreed to come down and descended from the tower.

Advertisement

Kaif contributes to his family’s expenses by working as a private driver. His father is a farmer, and the family comes from a farming background in the village. The family’s financial condition is reportedly average. Meanwhile, Kaif’s maternal uncle died about a year ago. While his maternal aunt and the young woman’s family reportedly favour the marriage, Kaif’s father does not agree to it.

“Counselling will be provided to the young man. Subsequently, action will be taken in the matter in accordance with the rules after verifying all the facts,” said Inspector Subhash Chander, SHO of the Ferozepur Jhirka Sadar police station.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts