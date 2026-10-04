Youth Cong moves Delhi HC against denial of nod for demonstration

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi Police order denying permission for the organisation’s proposed peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

According to the IYC, the petition challenges the police order dated October 1 and contends that the power to regulate a peaceful assembly cannot be converted into a power to prohibit it without an individualised and proportionate assessment.

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The petition, filed by Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, national chairman, IYC Legal Department, states that the organisation had applied on September 25 seeking permission to hold a demonstration involving around 100-150 people. The IYC said it had also undertaken to comply with all lawful conditions relating to security, traffic, discipline and maintenance of public order.

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The organisation said despite repeated follow-ups, the rejection was communicated only on October 1, which was the first proposed date of the programme.

The petition invokes Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution and challenges what it describes as the mechanical application of protest guidelines. It also relies on Supreme Court jurisprudence concerning the right to peaceful assembly and the requirement of proportionate regulation, the IYC said.