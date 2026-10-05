Youth Cong, NSUI workers protest in Delhi, seek CEC’s ouster

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) held separate protests in Delhi on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over concerns regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The IYC organised a protest march from Raisina Road towards Jantar Mantar, with hundreds of youth workers carrying candles, placards and raising slogans against the government. The march was held amid heavy police deployment and barricading along the route.

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IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib accused the Delhi Police of preventing protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar and alleged that the Centre was shielding Kumar.

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Chib said the protesters would continue their march towards Jantar Mantar and criticised the government over what he described as a lack of accountability in the electoral process.

IYC national secretary Roshani Jaiswal also accused the government of attempting to suppress the issue and said the organisation would continue its protests.

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Meanwhile, the NSUI held a protest at the India Gate, demanding the resignation and arrest of Kumar. A large number of student activists participated in the demonstration and raised slogans seeking transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Hanuman Pandey said the Election Commission was a constitutional institution responsible for protecting citizens’ right to vote and that questions surrounding the electoral rolls required transparency and accountability.

The NSUI demanded an impartial investigation into the concerns it had raised over the electoral process and said students and young citizens would continue to raise the issue through democratic means.