Youth Cong to launch ‘Better Delhi’ campaign on May 1

The Indian Youth Congress on Friday announced the launch of its “Better Delhi: Dialogue–Conflict–Resolution” campaign from May 1, aiming to address key urban challenges and push for solutions through public engagement and mobilisation.

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Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said the campaign would focus on raising the issues faced by urban residents and ensuring that their grievances are heard. He pointed out that nearly 40% of India’s population lived in cities and continued to struggle with problems such as water shortages, pollution, inadequate public transport and poor waste management.

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“The Indian Youth Congress will work to provide relief to people by raising their voice and resolving their problems, especially in urban areas, through this comprehensive campaign,” Maken said.

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Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib said the campaign would involve direct outreach, with party workers engaging residents at the grassroots level to understand their concerns and escalate them with the government. Highlighting Delhi’s recurring seasonal challenges, he said the city faces acute drinking water shortages in summer, severe waterlogging during the monsoon and hazardous air pollution in winter.