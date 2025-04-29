DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Youth Cong workers protest near Pak High Commission

Youth Cong workers protest near Pak High Commission

Several Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers were detained on Monday after they staged a protest march near the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The demonstrators led by Indian Youth Congress national president...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:53 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Several Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers were detained on Monday after they staged a protest march near the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The demonstrators led by Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national media in-charge Varun Pandey, took out a march from Teen Murti Chowk to the Pakistan High Commission, raising slogans and holding placards.

The protesters recited patriotic poems like ‘Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil main hai’ (The desire for sacrifice or revolution is in our hearts).

Advertisement

“The terrorists killed innocent and unarmed people. They must be dealt with strict action. Every Youth Congress member and every single Indian wants justice for the victims. A strong response should be given to terrorism,” said one of the protestors during the demonstration.

Despite heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces, the protestors crossed multiple barricades and managed to reach close to the Pakistan High Commission premises before being detained by the authorities.

Advertisement

The protest was held in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of several civilians and has drawn widespread condemnation across the country.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper