Youth Cong workers protest near Pak High Commission

Several Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers were detained on Monday after they staged a protest march near the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The demonstrators led by Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national media in-charge Varun Pandey, took out a march from Teen Murti Chowk to the Pakistan High Commission, raising slogans and holding placards.

The protesters recited patriotic poems like ‘Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil main hai’ (The desire for sacrifice or revolution is in our hearts).

“The terrorists killed innocent and unarmed people. They must be dealt with strict action. Every Youth Congress member and every single Indian wants justice for the victims. A strong response should be given to terrorism,” said one of the protestors during the demonstration.

Despite heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces, the protestors crossed multiple barricades and managed to reach close to the Pakistan High Commission premises before being detained by the authorities.

The protest was held in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of several civilians and has drawn widespread condemnation across the country.