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Home / Delhi / Youth Congress protests against Assam CM Sarma

Youth Congress protests against Assam CM Sarma

Condemns alleged abusive language, police raids on party officials

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:14 PM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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Indian Youth Congress during a protest against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa regarding the abusive and derogatory language used by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge ji,at Jantar mantar in new Delhi on Wednesday .TRIBUNE PHOTO:MUKESH AGGARWAL
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The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest on Wednesday against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, led by National President Uday Bhanu Chib.

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Chib condemned the abusive and derogatory language reportedly used by Sarma against Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, calling it “utterly condemnable, shameful and unacceptable.”

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He further criticised the Assam Police for raiding the residence of the National Chairman of the Congress Media Department, Pawan Khera, merely because he raised questions—supported by evidence—regarding serious allegations of corruption against Sarma and his family. Chib said such actions “do not befit a Chief Minister.”

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During the protest, IYC workers gathered at Jantar Mantar to demonstrate; however, the police stopped them at barricades.

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