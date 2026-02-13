DT
Home / Delhi / Youth dies, another critical as truck rams into scooter in southeast Delhi

Youth dies, another critical as truck rams into scooter in southeast Delhi

Incident occurs near the Modi Mill Flyover on Mathura Road

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:22 PM Feb 13, 2026 IST
The truck, which was loaded with grocery items, was on its way from Badli to Nagpur.
A 19-year-old student was killed and another youth was critically injured in a road accident in the wee hours of Friday near the Modi Mill Flyover on Mathura Road, police said.

According to the cops, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at New Friends Colony police station.

Police found heavy traffic congestion on the Sarita Vihar-bound carriageway and received multiple calls from passersby regarding the accident.

Initial inquiry revealed that the accident occurred between midnight and 1 am when a scooty was hit by a truck travelling towards Badarpur, said an official.

The truck, which was loaded with grocery items, was on its way from Badli to Nagpur. No one was present in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The deceased was identified as Manav (19), a student from Sarai Julena. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The injured, Mohammad Saad (21), a resident of Gaffar Manzil in Jamia Nagar, is also a student and is currently undergoing treatment. The scooty involved in the accident is registered in his father’s name.

The accused truck driver has been identified as Jahul (32), a resident of Nuh, Haryana.

The crime team inspected the spot. A case is being registered and the accused driver has been detained.

