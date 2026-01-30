‘Youth for Governance’ launched in Janakpuri

Delhi Cabinet Minister for Education and Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood on Thursday launched the ‘Youth for Governance’ (YFG) initiative, aiming to transform his MLA office into a citizen-centric ‘Seva Kendra’ and bring young professionals directly into the governance process.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to involve one lakh youth especially those from non-political backgrounds in governance to curb nepotism and strengthen participatory democracy. Under the programme, selected fellows will work closely with the MLA’s office to address local civic and administrative challenges in the Janakpuri Assembly constituency.

Launching the programme, Sood said the initiative reflected a broader shift in India’s governance philosophy from power-centric administration to service-oriented public offices.

As part of the first phase, 12 fellows, referred to as the ‘Special Twelve’ or ‘Batch Zero’, have been selected from over 350 applicants through a rigorous screening process. The selected group includes medical professionals and law students, who will work for three months on governance related assignments at the grassroots level.

Their work will focus on identifying and addressing long-standing civic issues, including sanitation audits on Pankha Road, mapping poorly-lit areas for streetlight installation, and diagnosing systemic infrastructure problems rather than offering temporary fixes.

A key pillar of the YFG initiative is participatory governance, encouraging youth to move from being passive observers to active contributors in public administration. Another focus area is root cause analysis, with fellows expected to identify structural issues such as deteriorated water pipelines rather than addressing surface-level manifestations.

Sood also cautioned the fellows against mistaking online visibility for real impact.

“This is not a visibility exercise, it is about impact and resolution rates,” Sood told the cohort. “You are here to ensure that every citizen feels that the government is listening.”

He further described the fellows as the ‘human interface’ between residents and the government, tasked with ensuring efficient grievance redressal and responsive governance.

The Youth for Governance programme is designed as a 12-week intensive fellowship focused on structured intelligence gathering, problem solving, and service delivery within the Janakpuri constituency. Officials said the initiative was intended to serve as a scalable model for youth-driven governance in Delhi and beyond.