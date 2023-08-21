Youth held over bike stunt videos

New Delhi, August 20
An 18-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly performing bike stunts and uploading their videos on social media, the police said on Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Anmol Singh Sethi, a resident of Vishnu Garden in Tilak Nagar, they said.
The arrest came after a video on social media showed two bikers performing stunts on a black and yellow coloured bike – without a number plate – near City Square Mall in Rajouri Garden, police said.
