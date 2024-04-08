Youth killed over matchbox

IANS

New Delhi, April 7

A youth was allegedly stabbed to death after he refused to give a matchbox for lighting cigarettes in north Delhi’s Timarpur area.

The police said they had apprehended two juveniles. DCP (north) MK Meena said, “The minors revealed that one of them had asked the victim to give him a matchbox, but he refused to do so. This led to an argument and one of the suspects attacked the victim with a knife. Thereafter, they fled the spot.” He said the injured was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. “We’ve learnt one of the juveniles was previously involved in a heinous crime too,” the DCP added.