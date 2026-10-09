Youth must lead fight against TB: Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday called upon young people to actively participate in the national mission to make India TB-free, saying the combined strength of health, youth and defence would help achieve the goal.

Gupta was speaking at the launch of the Joint Squad for Health (JOSH) teams at Bharat Mandapam by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MPs, MLAs, councillors, NCC cadets, My Bharat volunteers and other participants were present on the occasion.

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Gupta said the JOSH teams would involve young volunteers, NCC cadets, elected representatives and officials in spreading awareness about TB and strengthening efforts towards its elimination.

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She said the participation of youth would help take the fight against TB to every section of society and urged young people to join the campaign and contribute to the national effort. The Chief Minister said the JOSH teams would work with the resolve that “TB will lose, India will win” and contribute to building a healthy India.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of “Hum Karke Rahenge”, Gupta said the country must move forward collectively to achieve the goal of a TB-free nation and a developed India.