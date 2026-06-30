Youth seen riding on Bolero bonnet in Gurugram, police launch probe

A dangerous instance of reckless driving has come to light on Gurugram's MG Road, where a viral video shows a young man sitting on the bonnet of a moving black Mahindra Bolero while it speeds along the service lane opposite Sahara Mall.

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The incident occurred on the service lane of MG Road, one of Gurugram's busiest and most sensitive stretches. The road is lined with pubs, bars and shopping malls, attracting a steady flow of pedestrians, office-goers and local residents throughout the day.

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The viral video clearly shows the vehicle being driven at speed in an allegedly reckless manner, with the youth perched precariously on the bonnet without any safety measures. Other motorists can be seen slowing down, apparently to avoid a potential accident.

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Despite regular patrolling by Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles and motorcycle patrol units on MG Road, the stunt was carried out in full public view. The video has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with users tagging the police and demanding strict legal action against those involved, including the issuance of a traffic challan for the vehicle.

A senior police officer said efforts are underway to trace the vehicle's registration number using the viral video.

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“We are also examining footage from CCTV cameras at Sahara Mall and the surrounding areas to identify the vehicle’s owner and the young man sitting on the bonnet”, he added.