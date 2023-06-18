Youth sends girl's morphed photos to her fiance, held

New Delhi, June 17
A 19-year-old youth was arrested from Bihar for allegedly creating a fake social media profile and sending vulgar messages and morphed photos of a woman to her fiance and family, the police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Shubham Kumar, a resident of Makar Saran in Bihar.
The victim informed the police about it on March 20. She alleged that it led to her engagement being called off, a senior police officer said.
During investigation, it was found that Shubham Kumar created the fake id and allegedly sent them the messages. He was apprehended from Muzaffarpur, DCP (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said.
Kumar said he had been in a relationship with the woman’s sister-in-law who, due to some family reasons, asked him to ensure the engagement is cancelled, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt
Firing from automatic guns in Bishnupur, Churachandpur dists
Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour
2 newly commissioned IAF women officers from Haryana bag hon...
ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case
Forgery in tender for civil work at Manesar garrison