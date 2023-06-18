Youth sends girl's morphed photos to her fiance, held

PTI

New Delhi, June 17

A 19-year-old youth was arrested from Bihar for allegedly creating a fake social media profile and sending vulgar messages and morphed photos of a woman to her fiance and family, the police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Shubham Kumar, a resident of Makar Saran in Bihar.

The victim informed the police about it on March 20. She alleged that it led to her engagement being called off, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was found that Shubham Kumar created the fake id and allegedly sent them the messages. He was apprehended from Muzaffarpur, DCP (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said.

Kumar said he had been in a relationship with the woman’s sister-in-law who, due to some family reasons, asked him to ensure the engagement is cancelled, the police said.