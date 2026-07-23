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Home / Delhi / Youth shot, 12 hurt in Nuh group clash

Youth shot, 12 hurt in Nuh group clash

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Sanjay Yadav
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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A youth was shot dead while 12 others, including women, were injured in a clash between two groups allegedly triggered by an old election rivalry in Nizampur village of Nuh district. Tension prevails in the village following the incident and a police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure.

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According to the police, a dispute broke out between the two groups in Nizampur village at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday over an old election-related rivalry. The situation soon escalated into a violent clash, and it is alleged that both sides exchanged gunfire. During the firing, Sajid (28), a resident of Nizampur, was shot in the head. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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On receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Police officials said preliminary investigations suggest that the clash was linked to a long-standing election rivalry. The body of the deceased has been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination, while the injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

A senior police officer said an FIR had been registered at Akeda police station. The police are conducting a detailed investigation and are in the process of identifying all those involved in the incident. Further investigation is underway, he added.

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