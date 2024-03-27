Youth shot by paramour of friend’s ex-wife

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, March 26

A 22-year-old man was allegedly shot by the paramour of his friend’s former wife during an argument in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area.

The deceased, identified as Mustakim, worked at a garment shop in Chandni Chowk. He shot in the chest. The accused, Yaseen (24), fired at least thrice on Monday night, the police said. He has been absconding since the incident happened.

The police said they received a call at 1.01 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Mustakim and his friend Sohail Khan (22) visited the house of the latter’s ex-wife Ishrat, who works at a bar in Ghaziabad. There they met Yaseen, whom Ishrat wanted to marry.

Mustakim and Sohail, who is unemployed, had an argument with Yaseen at Ishrat’s house. During the argument, Yaseen shot Mustakim, they said.

Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, said, Sohail got married to Ishrat (23) four years ago and they have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter from the marriage. The two got divorced in November last year and Ishrat wanted to marry Yaseen.”

The victim was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead and his body was shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem, police officials said.

The police recovered two empty shells and one live round of 7.65 mm at the spot.

The police said efforts were being made to arrest Yaseen and a case had been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 (possession of arms) of the Arms Act.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.