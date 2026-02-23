DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Youth shot dead by bike-borne assailants

Youth shot dead by bike-borne assailants

Empty cartridges recovered

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:02 AM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

An 18-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur area in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

Advertisement

The police received an information around 2:28 am regarding a man lying injured near Azadpur. Picket staff immediately reached the spot and shifted the victim to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Advertisement

During inspection of the crime scene, the police recovered empty cartridges. Crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials examined the spot and collected evidence.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Ishu, also known as Ishant (18), a resident of Jahangirpuri. Preliminary enquiry revealed that he was returning home from a marriage function when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at him.

The police said some suspects had been identified and teams had been deployed to apprehend them. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Advertisement

A murder case has been registered at the Model Town police station and further investigation is underway, officials added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts