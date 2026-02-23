Youth shot dead by bike-borne assailants

An 18-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur area in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

The police received an information around 2:28 am regarding a man lying injured near Azadpur. Picket staff immediately reached the spot and shifted the victim to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

During inspection of the crime scene, the police recovered empty cartridges. Crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials examined the spot and collected evidence.

The deceased was identified as Ishu, also known as Ishant (18), a resident of Jahangirpuri. Preliminary enquiry revealed that he was returning home from a marriage function when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at him.

The police said some suspects had been identified and teams had been deployed to apprehend them. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

A murder case has been registered at the Model Town police station and further investigation is underway, officials added.