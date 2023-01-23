Youth stabbed, 2 minors held in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, January 22

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area while resisting an attempt to snatch his mobile phone following which two minors were apprehended, police said Sunday.

The police received information about a body lying near Radha Krishna Mandir in the Telephone Mohalla on Saturday. They found that the body bore several stab wounds and a deep cut on the throat, a senior officer said.