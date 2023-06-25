Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

A youth was stabbed in Brijpuri, Delhi, late on Friday evening. As the attacker hailed from different community, security was beefed up in the area amid fears of communal flare-up. The victim, Rahul, and his cousin Sonu, both aged between 18 and 20 years, were out to have ice cream after dinner at around 9 pm when they got into an argument with their neighbour Mohammad Zaid. The police said Zaid pulled out a knife and stabbed Rahul in his lower abdomen. Sonu also sustained injuries in both hands when he tried to intervene.

As a crowd gathered, Zaid fled and hid in a tent house. Rahul, though bleeding profusely, chased Zaid but collapsed soon. Onlookers immediately pulled down the shutter of the tent house and called the police, but Zaid’s friends and relatives turned up, forcibly opened the shutter and fled with him before the police could reach.

“There is nothing religious in this case. It was a minor scuffle wherein two youngsters were stabbed by a man whom they (victims) knew already,” said a senior Delhi Police officer.

Notably, Brijpuri in north-eastern Delhi was the area that was hit by the 2020 communal violence in the national capital. The Delhi police have already appealed area residents to maintain peace and ignore rumours. The police said they had registered an attempt to murder case and raids were being conducted to nab Zaid. Policemen in strength have been deployed as a precautionary measure given the tension in the area.

Fear of flare-up