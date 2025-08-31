DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Youth stabbed to death, another injured

Youth stabbed to death, another injured

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 19-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death and another seriously injured in an attack by four armed assailants in Khirki Extension, South Delhi, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Malviya Nagar police station stating that two boys had been stabbed and were lying on the street at J Block, Khirki Extension. A few minutes later, Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital informed the police that one of the victims had been brought dead with stab injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek (19), a resident of Khirki Extension, and a native of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He worked at a restaurant, while his father is employed as a security guard. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The injured person has been identified as Aman (21), a resident of Gupta Colony, Khirki Extension. He also works at a restaurant in DLF, while his mother is a homemaker. He is undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre.

The police received another PCR call stating that four boys armed with knives and blood stains on their hands were seen robbing people near JD Block, Khirki Extension. CCTV footage confirmed that four armed men had attacked Vivek and Aman.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. The police said raids were being conducted to trace and arrest the accused.

