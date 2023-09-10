Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, September 9

A youth was stabbed to death allegedly by three people in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur area, the police said on Saturday.

The police received information about the incident at 12 am today. The incident took place on Nala Road near Brijpuri Pulia in Dayalpur’s Chand Bagh, they said.

The victim — Adnan, a resident of Moonga Nagar — was a tailor and the youngest among three siblings, the police said.

It has been found that the victim was assaulted by three people, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. He was rushed to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.