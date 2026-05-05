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Home / Delhi / Youth stabbed to death in Delhi's Mukherji Nagar area

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi's Mukherji Nagar area

Juvenile held, weapon used in crime seized

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:12 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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A youth was allegedly stabbed to death in North Delhi’s Mukherji Nagar area on Monday morning, the police said.

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According to the police, a PCR call reporting a stabbing incident was received around 9:40 am near Kuda Khatta in Malikpur. Police teams rushed to the spot and learnt that the victim, identified as Aman, a resident of a jhuggi in Sangam Park, had already been shifted to a hospital by a PCR van.

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Preliminary inquiry revealed that Aman was travelling on a scooty with another person towards Sangam Vihar in Wazirabad for work when the accused, a juvenile, allegedly attacked him from behind. The accused stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot. Aman was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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The police said the crime and forensic science laboratory teams were called to examine the spot. The weapon, a knife, used in the crime has been seized. A post-mortem examination of the deceased has also been conducted.

The accused has been apprehended. During interrogation, he reportedly told the police that the victim had been passing derogatory remarks about his relative, which led to the fatal attack.

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A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Mukherji Nagar police station. Further investigation is underway.

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