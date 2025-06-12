DT
Home / Delhi / Youth stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, 3 arrested

Youth stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, 3 arrested

Efforts being made to recover the weapon used in the crime, say officials
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 PM Jun 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A teenager was allegedly stabbed to death by two of his relatives and a minor following a dispute in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased Zaheer Abbas (19) had an ongoing dispute with one of his relatives, Qasim (47), he added.

The incident occurred around 10:39 pm on Wednesday after which a PCR call was received at Seelampur police station. A police team immediately rushed to the location but found the injured youth had already been taken to a hospital by his family members.

Abbas was declared dead by the doctors, he said, a senior police officer said, adding he worked in a factory stitching seat covers. His father was also engaged in the same occupation.

"On Wednesday night, Qasim, along with his son Asif and another minor, allegedly attacked Abbas with a sharp weapon," the officer said.

Crime and forensic science teams inspected the crime scene, and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

All three accused -- Qasim, his son Asif (20) and a 13-year-old boy -- have been arrested, police said.

Police officials said efforts are being made to recover the weapon used in the crime.

