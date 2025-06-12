A teenager was allegedly stabbed to death by two of his relatives and a minor following a dispute in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The deceased Zaheer Abbas (19) had an ongoing dispute with one of his relatives, Qasim (47), he added.

The incident occurred around 10:39 pm on Wednesday after which a PCR call was received at Seelampur police station. A police team immediately rushed to the location but found the injured youth had already been taken to a hospital by his family members.

Advertisement

Abbas was declared dead by the doctors, he said, a senior police officer said, adding he worked in a factory stitching seat covers. His father was also engaged in the same occupation.

"On Wednesday night, Qasim, along with his son Asif and another minor, allegedly attacked Abbas with a sharp weapon," the officer said.

Advertisement

Crime and forensic science teams inspected the crime scene, and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

All three accused -- Qasim, his son Asif (20) and a 13-year-old boy -- have been arrested, police said.

Police officials said efforts are being made to recover the weapon used in the crime.