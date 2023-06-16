Youth stabbed to death in west Delhi's Nangloi

New Delhi, June 15
A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death by two persons in west Delhi's Nangloi area while he was sitting in an e-rickshaw, the police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday night when Anash was sitting in his cousin Naim’s e-rickshaw and two men, Sameer Qureshi and Sameer Ansari, walked up to them and started quarrelling over who would ride the e-rickshaw. As the argument escalated, the duo caught hold of Anash and Qureshi stabbed him, before fleeing away, the police said.
A case in this regard was registered and the duo apprehended on Thursday, the police said.
