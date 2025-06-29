A 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death in East Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Friday night following a minor scuffle that erupted after his scooter allegedly brushed past a pedestrian. Three persons, including a juvenile, had been apprehended in connection with the murder, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Yash, a resident of Rani Garden, was rushed to a hospital in Laxmi Nagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said two of the accused — Md Amaan and Lucky — had been arrested, while the third, a minor, had been taken into custody. A murder case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

The incident took place when Yash and his cousin Aman were returning home on a scooter. When they navigated a narrow lane, their vehicle allegedly brushed past the juvenile accused who was walking with two friends. A verbal altercation followed, during which Aman reportedly slapped Amaan.

Police sources said Amaan, who is known locally as a habitual offender, sought revenge. The three accused then chased Yash and his cousin towards the Geeta Colony Pusta flyover. During the pursuit, Amaan allegedly stabbed Yash in the lower back.

Speaking to the media, Aman recounted the harrowing moments. “There were four to five persons. Amaan, who confronted us, left and returned with others. It felt like a premeditated attack,” he said. “Even after my brother was stabbed, he asked me to run. But I couldn’t leave him. We tried to escape together.”

Residents of the area are enraged over the killing of the youth. Mamta, a neighbour, said: “The accused, including the juvenile, should be punished.”

She said the family later learned that one of the accused ran a shop in a nearby street. “We went to confront them, but the police stopped us. They told us not to take the law into our hands. How can we stay calm? He was like our own child,” she said, holding back tears.

Union Minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra, accompanied by local MLA Anil Goel, visited the bereaved family on Saturday. They assured the parents of full support and thorough investigation. “The Delhi Police will ensure a watertight case is built. If needed, we will also seek the help of the Delhi Government in ensuring top legal representation for the victim’s family,” Malhotra said.