DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Youth stabbed to death over petty dispute

Youth stabbed to death over petty dispute

Scuffle broke out over scooter brushing past accused; Juvenile among three land in police net
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in police custody in Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

A 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death in East Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Friday night following a minor scuffle that erupted after his scooter allegedly brushed past a pedestrian. Three persons, including a juvenile, had been apprehended in connection with the murder, the police said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The victim, identified as Yash, a resident of Rani Garden, was rushed to a hospital in Laxmi Nagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said two of the accused — Md Amaan and Lucky — had been arrested, while the third, a minor, had been taken into custody. A murder case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

Advertisement

File photo of the deceased.

The incident took place when Yash and his cousin Aman were returning home on a scooter. When they navigated a narrow lane, their vehicle allegedly brushed past the juvenile accused who was walking with two friends. A verbal altercation followed, during which Aman reportedly slapped Amaan.

Police sources said Amaan, who is known locally as a habitual offender, sought revenge. The three accused then chased Yash and his cousin towards the Geeta Colony Pusta flyover. During the pursuit, Amaan allegedly stabbed Yash in the lower back.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Aman recounted the harrowing moments. “There were four to five persons. Amaan, who confronted us, left and returned with others. It felt like a premeditated attack,” he said. “Even after my brother was stabbed, he asked me to run. But I couldn’t leave him. We tried to escape together.”

Residents of the area are enraged over the killing of the youth. Mamta, a neighbour, said: “The accused, including the juvenile, should be punished.”

She said the family later learned that one of the accused ran a shop in a nearby street. “We went to confront them, but the police stopped us. They told us not to take the law into our hands. How can we stay calm? He was like our own child,” she said, holding back tears.

Union Minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra, accompanied by local MLA Anil Goel, visited the bereaved family on Saturday. They assured the parents of full support and thorough investigation. “The Delhi Police will ensure a watertight case is built. If needed, we will also seek the help of the Delhi Government in ensuring top legal representation for the victim’s family,” Malhotra said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts