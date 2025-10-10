Youth stabs girl to death in South Delhi

A 25-year-old man stabbed his lover to death at her rented accommodation in Kotla Mubarakpur of South Delhi. The police claimed that trigger for the attack was the victim’s previous relationship.

The accused has been identified as Himanshu, a resident of Dhana Khurd village in Hansi, Haryana. Himanshu had cases registered against him. The duo was living together for the past couple of months.

The deceased, Sakshi Gurung (25), was an orphan. Her mother passed away during the pandemic and father also breathed his last a couple of years ago, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

The DCP pointed out that they had received a call regarding bloodstains on the staircase of a house located at C-290, Pratap Gali, Nanak Chand Basti, Kotla Mubarakpur.

Acting promptly, the police team reached the spot and found blood marks on the stairs and near the first-floor door, which was locked from outside.

Upon opening the door, a young woman was found lying inside the room in a pool of blood, with visible injuries on her face and neck.

The room appeared ransacked, with signs of a possible struggle which was immediately secured, and a FSL and crime team was called to inspect the spot, said Chauhan, adding that a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS had been registered.

After analysing CCTV footage, the police found a man hurriedly coming downstairs from an apartment. He was also seen with the girl a couple of days ago, which prompted us to launch a manhunt for him, he said.

The DCP added that with the assistance of technical analysis and human intelligence, Himanshu was arrested from a hideout in Hansi, Haryana.

During sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement. He revealed that he had met Gurung a few months ago in Jodhpur, where they became acquainted and soon developed an intimate relationship.

Over the time, Himanshu became deeply infatuated with her and began visiting Delhi frequently to meet her.

In the days leading up to the incident, Himanshu was staying with Gurung at her rented accommodation.

On the day of the crime, a heated argument took place between the duo after Himanshu allegedly saw some photographs of her past relationship on her cellphone.

In a fit of rage, Himanshu attacked Gurung with a sharp metal object, inflicting fatal injuries on her neck and face. The victim died on the spot.

After committing the murder, the accused ransacked, took away her mobile phone to destroy evidence and fled away.

Chauhan added that Himanshu was influenced by the gangsters and used to frequently share their posts online.

After dropping out of Class X, he gradually drifted into criminal activities and started committing petty offences.