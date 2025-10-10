DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Youth stabs girl to death in South Delhi

Youth stabs girl to death in South Delhi

 Previous relationship of victim led to trigger, claim police

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:59 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Picture for representation.
Advertisement

A 25-year-old man stabbed his lover to death at her rented accommodation in Kotla Mubarakpur of South Delhi. The police claimed that trigger for the attack was the victim’s previous relationship.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Himanshu, a resident of Dhana Khurd village in Hansi, Haryana. Himanshu had cases registered against him. The duo was living together for the past couple of months.

Advertisement

The deceased, Sakshi Gurung (25), was an orphan. Her mother passed away during the pandemic and father also breathed his last a couple of years ago, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

Advertisement

The DCP pointed out that they had received a call regarding bloodstains on the staircase of a house located at C-290, Pratap Gali, Nanak Chand Basti, Kotla Mubarakpur.

Acting promptly, the police team reached the spot and found blood marks on the stairs and near the first-floor door, which was locked from outside.

Advertisement

Upon opening the door, a young woman was found lying inside the room in a pool of blood, with visible injuries on her face and neck.

The room appeared ransacked, with signs of a possible struggle which was immediately secured, and a FSL and crime team was called to inspect the spot, said Chauhan, adding that a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS had been registered.

After analysing CCTV footage, the police found a man hurriedly coming downstairs from an apartment. He was also seen with the girl a couple of days ago, which prompted us to launch a manhunt for him, he said.

The DCP added that with the assistance of technical analysis and human intelligence, Himanshu was arrested from a hideout in Hansi, Haryana.

During sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement. He revealed that he had met Gurung a few months ago in Jodhpur, where they became acquainted and soon developed an intimate relationship.

Over the time, Himanshu became deeply infatuated with her and began visiting Delhi frequently to meet her.

In the days leading up to the incident, Himanshu was staying with Gurung at her rented accommodation.

On the day of the crime, a heated argument took place between the duo after Himanshu allegedly saw some photographs of her past relationship on her cellphone.

In a fit of rage, Himanshu attacked Gurung with a sharp metal object, inflicting fatal injuries on her neck and face. The victim died on the spot.

After committing the murder, the accused ransacked, took away her mobile phone to destroy evidence and fled away.

Chauhan added that Himanshu was influenced by the gangsters and used to frequently share their posts online.

After dropping out of Class X, he gradually drifted into criminal activities and started committing petty offences.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts