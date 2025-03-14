Youth steals temple cash, buys laptop, kitchen items; held

Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly stealing cash from a temple and using the money to buy a second-hand laptop and kitchen items, an official said on Thursday.

The police said the accused, Varun (20), had committed a burglary at Shree Ram Mandir Trust in Sultanpuri by breaking the donation box and stealing cash.

A complaint was lodged on March 4 in this regard.

Police analysed CCTV footage and activated their informants, following which the accused was nabbed from the Raj Park area on Wednesday. "During interrogation, he confessed to the burglary and revealed that he had spent the stolen money on a second-hand laptop of Rs 10,000, a juicer-mixer-grinder of Rs 2,800 and steel utensils worth Rs 7,000," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma.

The items have been recovered along with Rs 3,990 in cash, the officer added.

He further said that the probe has also linked him to another temple theft in the Raj Park area, where he had stolen brass utensils and sold them.