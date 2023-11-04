YouTuber booked for using snake venom at parties

PTI

Noida, November 3

The Noida Police have booked reality television show "Bigg Boss" winner Elvish Yadav and arrested five people over the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties, officials said on Friday.

Yadav, a popular YouTuber and social media influencer, denied the charges and expressed his willingness to cooperate with police in the investigation, even as BJP MP and environmentalist Maneka Gandhi called for his arrest.

Nine snakes, including cobras, were rescued from the possession of the arrested accused who came to a banquet hall in Sector 51 here on Thursday for a party, which was a trap laid by animal rights group People for Animals (PFA), the officials said.

The police have seized 20 ml of snake venom stored in a plastic bottle from the possession of the accused. The seized venom has been sent for testing to ascertain if it is psychotropic in nature to induce a party drug-like effect in the human body.

An FIR has been lodged under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and for criminal conspiracy following a complaint from Gaurav Gupta of the PFA, which is run by Gandhi, against Yadav and five others for allegedly partying at the banquet hall where snake venom was made available, the police said.

