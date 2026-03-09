DT
Home / Delhi / YouTuber Dobhal critically injured in car mishap

YouTuber Dobhal critically injured in car mishap

SUV being driven around 160km/hr crashes into divider on expressway

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:40 AM Mar 09, 2026 IST
Photo for representation.
YouTuber Anurag Dobhal suffered serious injuries in a car crash on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, the police said on Sunday.

Dobhal rose to nationwide popularity after appearing on reality show Bigg Boss 17.

According to the police, the accident took place on Saturday night near Hawa Hawai restaurant in the Masuri police station area. The authorities got information about the crash through the 112 emergency helpline.

By the time the police reached the spot, Dobhal had already been taken to Subharti Hospital. Around midnight, he was shifted to Max Super Speciality Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), an official said.

Dobhal, a native of Dehradun, was reportedly travelling from Dehradun to Delhi when the accident took place. The police said his Toyota Fortuner SUV allegedly crashed into a divider on the expressway while moving at a speed of around 150-160 km per hour.

The impact of the collision was severe, causing the SUV to overturn and land in the opposite lane. The vehicle was extensively damaged in the crash, officials added.

The police said the possibility of a suicide attempt is also being examined as part of the investigation. According to people close to Dobhal, he had allegedly been facing mental harassment for some time prior to the incident.

Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

