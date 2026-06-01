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Home / Delhi / YouTuber Elvish launches ‘Khargosh Janta Party’

YouTuber Elvish launches ‘Khargosh Janta Party’

Bigg Boss OTT winner promises free carrots

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:48 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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Elvish Yadav. File photo
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YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav on Thursday launched the ‘Khargosh Janta Party’ (KJP), a rabbit-themed satirical campaign that quickly gained attention on social media for its unusual manifesto and promise of free carrots.

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Through a series of posters and online posts, Yadav introduced the KJP as a political parody centred around rabbits. The party’s slogan promises “sharp minds, long ears and development powered by carrots”, while its three-point agenda calls for rabbit unity, promotes speed as an identity and recognises carrots as a fundamental right.

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Taking the campaign beyond social media, Yadav invited supporters to gather at Jantar Mantar here, promising free carrots to those who attended. He also launched a dedicated social media page for the outfit and jokingly referred to himself as its prime minister.

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A close aide of Yadav said there was no fixed political objective behind the initiative at present.

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