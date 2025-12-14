Zero stubble burning cases recorded in Delhi this winter: CM

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the National Capital Territory recorded zero incidents of stubble burning during the winter season of 2025, calling it a milestone in Delhi Government’s efforts to combat air pollution.

Describing the achievement as the result of coordinated governance and community participation, Gupta said: “Zero incidents of stubble burning; major success of Delhi Government in pollution control.” She added, “Despite paddy cultivation across 7,000 acres, not a single case of stubble burning was reported in Delhi.”

The CM said winter air pollution remains a serious concern for the city, with stubble burning often cited as a major contributor. To address this, the government strictly enforced the Winter Action Plan in line with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) guidelines. A zero-tolerance policy was adopted by the Agriculture Unit of the Development Department in coordination with the Environment Department.

Highlighting governance and monitoring, Gupta said: “Decisive step towards clean air through strict monitoring and farmers’ cooperation.” Round-the-clock surveillance was ensured through daily reviews by Development Commissioner Shurbir Singh, with immediate field action taken against potential violations.

To strengthen enforcement and awareness, 11 teams of Agriculture Extension Officers and Assistants conducted 24×7 patrols across the five paddy-producing districts—North, North-West, South, South-West, and West. Teams monitored fields and sensitised farmers on the harmful effects of stubble burning.

Sustainable alternatives were promoted through free Pusa Bio-Decomposer spraying after harvest. Additionally, 97 demonstrations and 25 farmer training programmes were held across all districts. A dedicated control room at the Agriculture Unit headquarters monitored satellite inputs from Pusa’s CREAMS portal to ensure swift response.

Gupta said the combination of monitoring, technology, training, and farmer participation ensured that no stubble burning incidents were reported this season, reaffirming the Delhi Government’s commitment to a clean and healthy city.