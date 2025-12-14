DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Zero stubble burning cases recorded in Delhi this winter: CM

Zero stubble burning cases recorded in Delhi this winter: CM

Despite paddy cultivation across 7,000 acres, not a single incident reported

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rekha Gupta. File photo
Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the National Capital Territory recorded zero incidents of stubble burning during the winter season of 2025, calling it a milestone in Delhi Government’s efforts to combat air pollution.

Advertisement

Describing the achievement as the result of coordinated governance and community participation, Gupta said: “Zero incidents of stubble burning; major success of Delhi Government in pollution control.” She added, “Despite paddy cultivation across 7,000 acres, not a single case of stubble burning was reported in Delhi.”

Advertisement

The CM said winter air pollution remains a serious concern for the city, with stubble burning often cited as a major contributor. To address this, the government strictly enforced the Winter Action Plan in line with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) guidelines. A zero-tolerance policy was adopted by the Agriculture Unit of the Development Department in coordination with the Environment Department.

Advertisement

Highlighting governance and monitoring, Gupta said: “Decisive step towards clean air through strict monitoring and farmers’ cooperation.” Round-the-clock surveillance was ensured through daily reviews by Development Commissioner Shurbir Singh, with immediate field action taken against potential violations.

To strengthen enforcement and awareness, 11 teams of Agriculture Extension Officers and Assistants conducted 24×7 patrols across the five paddy-producing districts—North, North-West, South, South-West, and West. Teams monitored fields and sensitised farmers on the harmful effects of stubble burning.

Advertisement

Sustainable alternatives were promoted through free Pusa Bio-Decomposer spraying after harvest. Additionally, 97 demonstrations and 25 farmer training programmes were held across all districts. A dedicated control room at the Agriculture Unit headquarters monitored satellite inputs from Pusa’s CREAMS portal to ensure swift response.

Gupta said the combination of monitoring, technology, training, and farmer participation ensured that no stubble burning incidents were reported this season, reaffirming the Delhi Government’s commitment to a clean and healthy city.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts