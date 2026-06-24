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Home / Delhi / Zero-waste colony model gets thumbs up from L-G Sandhu

Zero-waste colony model gets thumbs up from L-G Sandhu

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Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:08 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu;.
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Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday visited Navjeevan Vihar in south Delhi to review its successful “Zero Waste Colony” model. He described it as one of the capital’s best community-led initiatives and directed officials to replicate it across Delhi, particularly in unauthorised and low-income colonies.

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During the visit, the L-G inspected the colony’s Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) Centre, decentralised aerobic composting units, source-segregation systems and rainwater harvesting infrastructure. He praised the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) for sustaining a community-driven waste management system for nearly eight years.

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Officials said the colony has diverted more than 10 lakh kilograms of waste from Delhi’s landfill sites during this period.

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Calling the initiative a model of civic responsibility, the L-G said government efforts alone cannot ensure sustainable waste management. He stressed the need for public participation, collective effort and civic ownership to build a “Viksit Dilli”.

He directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to actively support and encourage RWAs in other colonies to adopt similar decentralised waste management systems. He also asked officials to explore funding mechanisms to introduce such models in less privileged neighbourhoods.

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The LG further instructed officials to systematically tap Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to expand infrastructure such as composting units and RRR centres across the city.

Emphasising source segregation at the household level, he said effective waste management begins at home and urged citizens to adopt responsible consumption and waste-disposal practices.

Reaffirming government support, the LG said such community initiatives deserve institutional backing and should serve as benchmarks for sustainable urban living across Delhi.

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