17 held for California gurdwara violence

Washington, April 18
A multi-agency investigation has led to the arrest of 17 persons, mostly members of the local Sikh community, in connection with 11 shootings, including one at a gurdwara in Sacramento, and have seized assault weapons in a series of raids carried out over 20 places, authorities have said.
Law enforcement officials in Northern California on Monday said members of these groups were allegedly involved in a mass shooting at a Stockton gurdwara where five men were shot outside the shrine on August 27, 2022, and a shooting at a Sacramento Sikh temple on March 23, 2023, where two men were shot.
The 17 felony arrests, primarily members of the local Sikh community, were made during a large-scale operation with agents executing search warrants at 20 locations in Northern California on Sunday, according to an announcement made by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker, and Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre.
The police seized 42 guns such as AK-47s, handguns and at least one machine gun, said Dupre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan
Government sources say the ground situation in that country ...
Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS
Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu