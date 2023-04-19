17 held for California gurdwara violence

PTI

Washington, April 18

A multi-agency investigation has led to the arrest of 17 persons, mostly members of the local Sikh community, in connection with 11 shootings, including one at a gurdwara in Sacramento, and have seized assault weapons in a series of raids carried out over 20 places, authorities have said.

Law enforcement officials in Northern California on Monday said members of these groups were allegedly involved in a mass shooting at a Stockton gurdwara where five men were shot outside the shrine on August 27, 2022, and a shooting at a Sacramento Sikh temple on March 23, 2023, where two men were shot.

The 17 felony arrests, primarily members of the local Sikh community, were made during a large-scale operation with agents executing search warrants at 20 locations in Northern California on Sunday, according to an announcement made by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker, and Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre.

The police seized 42 guns such as AK-47s, handguns and at least one machine gun, said Dupre.