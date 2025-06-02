DT
180th Indian Arrival Day celebrated in Trinidad and Tobago

180th Indian Arrival Day celebrated in Trinidad and Tobago

There are 548,279 persons of Indian origin in the Caribbean nation, which has population of about 1.5 million people
PTI
Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago), Updated At : 01:31 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
Via x.com/IndiainTandT
On Sunday, the Indian mission in Trinidad and Tobago celebrated Indian Arrival Day, marking 180 years since the arrival of the first Indian immigrants to the Caribbean nation.

The event was the first such celebration by the High Commission to celebrate the arrival of the first group of Indians in 1845.

Minister of Foreign and Caribbean Community Affairs Sean Sobers was the Chief Guest at the event, the Indian mission said in a post on X.

It was attended by Speaker of the House of Representatives Jagdeo Singh, Deputy Speaker Dr Aiyna Al, other senior ministers and officials, as well as community leaders.

A video posted by the Indian High Commission showed dance and music performances at the event.

“Everyone cherished the day in a pleasant atmosphere, with a cool breeze and lovely sunshine. Happy Indian Arrival Day!” the High Commission said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, there are 548,279 persons of Indian origin in the Caribbean nation, which has a population of about 1.5 million people.

