Two days after the Punjab Police arrested Manjit Singh Bedi in Jalandhar, the FBI and the Department of Justice has confirmed his capture terming him one of the most-wanted fraudsters.

Bedi is the fifth fugitive taken into custody since the bureau launched its new list three months ago, marking another high‑value target caught overseas.

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According to investigators, the five captured fraudsters are collectively accused in schemes worth more than US $ 2 billion and had evaded arrest for nearly 4,000 days combined.

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Bedi, who had been on the run for close to a year, is accused of defrauding the US government of at least $ 600,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds between 2024 and 2025.

The authorities allege that he operated the scheme through a grocery store in the United States before fleeing to India last year.

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The FBI is now working with Indian authorities to secure his return to the United States.

Attorney General Todd Blanche stated on X: "Manjit Bedi was added to our Most Wanted Fraudsters list after allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in SNAP benefits from American taxpayers and fleeing to India. In less than one business day, he was in our custody. There is no safe harbor for fraudsters, and there is no head start long enough."

FBI director Kash Patel thanked the law enforcement partners and stated on X, "CAPTURED: Another FBI Most Wanted Fraudster. This is the 5th Most Wanted Fraudster captured since the creation of the new list three months ago – and yet another high value target captured overseas. Subjects captured so far have been responsible for a combined over $`2 billion in fraud and were on the run for almost 4,000 days collectively prior to arrest."

"Manjit Singh Bedi – on the run for nearly a year - was arrested for allegedly defrauding the U.S. of at least $600k in SNAP funds from approximately 2024 to 2025 – orchestrating a scheme out of a grocery store he operated here in the U.S. Bedi was just arrested in India and was believed have fled there sometime last year. FBI is actively working to secure his return to the United States."

Bedi is charged with a series of offenses including wire fraud, SNAP benefits fraud, and more."

The Punjab Police Friday had arrested Manjit Singh Bedi, just hours after the FBI announced that they had put him on their ‘Most Wanted’ list for his alleged involvement in a benefits fraud scheme that defrauded the US government of at least $600,000.

Originally from Jalandhar district, Bedi, who ran a small grocery store in Tacoma, Washington, had returned to India in April. On Friday he was taken into custody in connection with a separate case registered in May this year, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh.

Bedi was booked under the provisions of the Punjab Travel Professionals’ Regulation (PTPR) Act, which deals with illegal immigration, along with Sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Federal prosecutors allege Bedi swiped customers’ electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards but gave them cash instead of food for a year between March 2024 and June 2025. They allege that he kept half of the value of the benefits himself.