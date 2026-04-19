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Home / Diaspora / 2 Indian men shot dead in Italy while leaving gurdwara

2 Indian men shot dead in Italy while leaving gurdwara

The shooter reportedly is also ‘an Indian’ who also frequented the gurdwara

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PTI
Rome, Updated At : 12:10 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Two Indian men have been shot dead in Italy's Covo in Bergamo province just as they were leaving a warehouse used as a place of worship during a gathering for Baisakhi festival, local media reported on Sunday.

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The attack occurred on Friday, a few minutes before midnight in the square in front of the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji in the industrial area of the town, according to La Sicilia newspaper.

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The deceased were identified as Raginder Singh, 48, a resident of Covo; and Gurmit Singh, 48, from Agnadello.

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The assailant allegedly approached the men, opened fire and then fled in a car, the paper reported.

According to initial findings, a sudden brawl that escalated into bloodshed has been ruled out, the report said.

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Approximately 10 shell casings were recovered from the scene as authorities investigate the hypothesis of a “coldly planned execution”.

A witness was quoted as telling reporters that the shooter was "an Indian" who also frequented the gurdwara.

According to the same witness, the bullets also grazed a third person, it said.

An official celebration for Baisakhi was planned for Saturday nearby with the participation of local institutions.

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