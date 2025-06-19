2 Indian students sentenced in multi-million dollar fraud schemes targeting elderly Americans

Two Indian nationals studying in the United States have been sentenced to federal prison in separate but similar fraud cases involving elaborate scams that targeted elderly Americans and resulted in millions of dollars in losses.

Advertisement

Kishan Rajeshkumar Patel, 20, who entered the US on a student visa, was sentenced this week to 63 months (over five years) in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Patel participated in an online phishing conspiracy that impersonated US government officials and used fear tactics to extract money and gold from senior citizens.

“The conspiracy used various online phishing methods and impersonated US government officials, while Patel fraudulently received the cash and gold from victims, conveying a portion to co-conspirators and keeping a percentage for his own benefit,” the DOJ said.

Advertisement

An investigation determined the scheme defrauded at least 25 elderly victims, with an intended loss of $2,694,156. Patel was arrested on August 24, 2024, in Granite Shoals, Texas, while attempting to collect what he believed was $130,000. He has remained in federal custody since August 29.

“This defendant took advantage of his visa status in our country and participated in an international fraud scheme,” said US Attorney Justin Simmons, adding, “Patel defrauded vulnerable American citizens out of millions of dollars by impersonating government officials and preying on his victims' fears of adverse government action.” His co-defendant, Dhruv Rajeshbhai Mangukiya, also an Indian national, pleaded guilty on June 16, 2025, and is awaiting sentencing.

Advertisement

In a related but separate case, Moinuddin Mohammed, another Indian student, was sentenced earlier this year to eight years in prison for a similar scam that defrauded elderly Americans of nearly $6 million. His case also involved impersonation tactics and international laundering of the stolen funds.

While all three were in the US on student visas, US authorities have not disclosed the educational institutions they were enrolled in.

The US Justice Department and FBI continue to urge caution, particularly among seniors, against unsolicited communications from individuals claiming to represent government or law enforcement agencies.