2 months after US ‘Operation Checkmate’, India yet to get identities of 30 arrested nationals

Nearly two months after the US announced the arrest of 30 Indian nationals during a crackdown on undocumented migrants, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it is still awaiting confirmation of their identities and other particulars from the US authorities.

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MEA said it had sought the names and other relevant details of the Indian nationals through the Indian Embassy in Washington soon after reports of the arrests surfaced, but was yet to receive confirmation from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

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According to CBP, “Operation Checkmate”, carried out in Arizona during the week of May 11-15, resulted in the arrest of 52 individuals allegedly staying in the United States illegally. Of them, 36 were driving semi-trucks, including 30 Indian nationals.

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The US agency said 29 of the truck drivers possessed commercial driver’s licences issued by states such as California, New York, Washington and Virginia, while three had no driver’s licence. It also said most of those arrested held Employment Authorisation Documents that were no longer valid. All were processed under US federal law and were to be deported.

The Government said it had no prior information about the enforcement operation, describing it as an action undertaken solely by the US authorities.

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“As soon as reports regarding the detention/arrest of these individuals emerged, the Ministry, through the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, took up the matter with the concerned US authorities and sought their names, particulars and other relevant information....The Government of India is awaiting confirmation from the US CBP regarding the identity and particulars of the individuals concerned,” Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The reply came in response to questions on whether the government had obtained details of the 30 Indian nationals, including their home states, districts and families, whether Indian missions were informed before the arrests, and the steps being taken to provide consular assistance and facilitate their rehabilitation after deportation.