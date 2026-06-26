2 Punjabi-origin men arrested by Canada Police over firing incident

Two Punjabi-origin men have been arrested and charged under Canada’s Criminal Code following a Surrey Police Service (SPS) investigation into an alleged firing near a residence on June 11.

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Arman Singh (21) and Simarjeet Singh (22) have each been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm. Both have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on June 29, 2026.

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According to an SPS statement, frontline officers responded shortly after 6 am to reports that gunfire had been directed at a home near 96 Avenue and 133A Street about 30 minutes earlier.

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Police confirmed damage to the exterior of the residence, though no injuries were reported to the people living inside the house.

The Extortion Response Team (ExRT), supported by Project Assurance and Frontline officers, took over the investigation after initial work by the Major Crime Section.

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Suspects and two associated residences were identified, leading to search warrants.

On June 12, SPS ExRT members executed the warrants with assistance from the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and other SPS units. Four men were arrested, with two now facing charges.

While Arman Singh and Simarjeet Singh have been charged, the other two men have not been charged but remain in CBSA custody.

SPS said the accused are foreign nationals and confirmed that the CBSA has been engaged in the case.

Police have also released photographs of Arman Singh and Simarjeet Singh, saying the disclosure is necessary to assist the ongoing investigations. SPS has urged witnesses, victims, or associates to come forward with information that may help uncover criminal networks linked to violent extortions.